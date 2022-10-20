NEW BOSTON, Texas – The state continues to hammer at Taylor Parker’s lack of integrity, constant lies, schemes and fraud during the penalty phase of her trial.
The jury in the coming weeks must decide if testimony in this second phase of the trial should lead to a death sentence of life in prison for Parker, 29. She was convicted on Oct. 3 of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock, 21, and her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage on Oct. 9, 2020.
Thursday, prosecutors recalled Connie Griffin, the mother of Parker’s boyfriend, Wade Griffin.
Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp questioned Connie Griffin about Parker’s capability as a mom to her son and daughter. Connie Griffin indicated that Parker would leave her preteen daughter at home alone on a regular basis.
The prosecution then displayed a letter Parker wrote to Connie Griffin’s husband, Jimmy Griffin. In the letter, Parker said she hoped Jimmy Griffin could forgive her and wrote she did not know how it happened or why it happened.
Crisp then asked Connie Griffin if she knew if Parker had blamed the murder of Hancock on another inmate in the Bowie County jail.
Defense attorney Jeff Harrelson followed up by asking Griffin, “Did you see Taylor being violent, her children malnourished, taking her kids to a drug house or exposing them to pornography?” Griffin answered no to all of Harrelson’s questions.
The state then called Shawn Harris, vice president of RPM staffing agency, who testified as previous employers have, that Parker gave an outstanding interview and was personable, bubbly and outgoing. Harris said Parker started out great but quickly began causing chaos and turmoil in the office and had an increasing absentee issue.
Then Stephanie Ott was called to the stand. She's the wife of Codey Ott, coworker and friend of Wade Griffin, who testified despite questioning the authenticity of Parker’s pregnancy, she threw Parker and Griffin a gender reveal party.
One thing Ott questioned was the sonogram picture Parker showed her of her baby. Ott noticed it had 2016 listed as the date of the pregnancy. When she asked Parker about the incorrect year, Parker told her it was a misprint.