BATON ROUGE, La. - Teacher leaders said Monday morning that the Legislature's decision to limit pay raises to $1,500, not the $2,000 target that Gov. John Bel Edwards backs, is "extremely disappointing."
Tia Mills, president of the Louisiana Association of Educators, noted that Louisiana's top school board and other groups backed $2,000 annual raises once a state panel recognized more dollars for spending.
"It is clear that additional funds were available and we were really hoping we would be considered as a priority," said Mills, whose group is one of the state's two teacher unions.
Edwards initially proposed pay raises of $1,500 for teachers and $750 for support workers.
He raised that request to $2,000 and $1,000 respectively after the Revenue Estimating Conference last week recognized an additional $104 million in newly-available dollars for state services starting July 1.
The governor asked Senate leaders to devote $50 million of the new money to get the raises to $2,000, which would cost the state about $200 million per year.
But legislative leaders said Sunday they plan to stick with $1,500 increases, in part because they believe local governments should do more to bolster teacher pay.
