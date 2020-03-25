SHREVEPORT, LA. - Teachers at University Elementary School in Shreveport are missing their students. They were prepared to have a teacher parade, saying hello from their vehicles while students waved from a distance.
But it had to be postponed.
Teachers were encouraging students and families to stay in their driveways, eight feet away from cars, neighbors and friends.
The parade was cancelled after input from the Shreveport Police Department. However, it was Superintendent Lamar Goree who made the decision to shut it down.
That goes for all other district activities because of the Governor's order's to stay at home.
As much as University teachers miss their students, they want to send a message to the kids about the importance of social distancing.
"It's not worth the safety of everybody and causing any problems. We want to encourage everyone to stay in and do what they’re supposed to do,” said Principal Kasie Mainiero. “That was new in the past couple days, to really stay home unless it's essential travel. We are following those rules and we want our kids to do that, too."
Since UES couldn't host the parade, teachers are now sending encouraging video messages to their students. Some say, “I want you to know I love and miss you!” And, “I hope everyone is having a great spring break, I love you all and can’t wait to see you!”
Students will return to class on Monday, March 30th. Mainiero said the feeding program will continue Monday, students can pick up meals for the week. They'll also begin doing Facebook Live bed time stories on Monday starting at 7 P.M.