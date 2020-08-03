SHREVEPORT, La. - A group of Caddo Parish teachers protested Monday the district's plan to reopen schools.
"I see over 200 kids a day and I just don't understand how that's supposed to be safe, but me going to grocery store is now safe," Aubrey Garcia, a teacher and parent, said.
Even some parents joined the teachers outside the district office to voice their concerns about the safety of teachers, students and their families.
"Anyone who's around children long enough knows that they are constant carriers of illness. I mean, teachers get sick all the time," Monica Reams, a parent, said.
The protesters said shrinking the maximum class size from 30 students to 25 is not enough to slow the spread of coronavirus.
They are asking for a minimum of two weeks with no new cases before in-person classes start.
As Caddo Parish gets ready to open school on Aug. 24, new teacher orientation is taking on a different look.
Supt. Lamar Goree welcoming new faculty members in a YouTube video Monday.