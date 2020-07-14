SHREVEPORT, La. - Some parents and teachers say they're worried about the current plan for schools to reopen.
Many of them say it's too early to send children back to class due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Heather Hooper, a teacher at Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport, said there should be multiple options for each household.
"As parents, we do fear," Hooper said. "We're going to have to make the best choices we can, give the individual situation. For my seven year-old, there's no question - virtual school's the best for her. For my, 15-year old, it's not as easy."
Tyron Lacy, principal of Caddo Virtual Academy, said his phone has been ringing off the hook lately.
"Our enrollment has increased by leaps and bounds over the last 24 hours," Lacy said. "I would say probably 200 fold. It's really for a lot of people, a horrible time. But as for enrollment, it's a great time because I'm able to do the thing I do."
Jackie Lansdale, president of the Red River United teacher's union, said she's all for education but more planning needs to be implemented for success.
"There's a number of issues out there," Lansdale said. "You think about this, we're going to be doing an A-B schedule. And if a student has seven teachers in a day and that student tests positive for COVID. Well, are we going to be quarantining seven teachers?"