OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced during a news conference Thursday that he has directed the Oklahoma State Department of Health to move K-12 teachers and support staff, who interact with students, up to phase two of the state’s COVID-19 distribution plan.
The department’s original distribution plan listed teachers, students, residents and administrative staff in educational settings in phase three of the state’s vaccine distribution line, with the anticipated initiation date to be determined.
Stitt, state Commissioner of Health Lance Frye, MD, and other state officials announced the increased prioritization for Oklahoma teachers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during a news conference.
Frye said he expects those in phase two can start receiving the vaccine during the first part of 2021, hopefully in January. He said they are not removing the groups already in phase two, only moving the teachers and support staff up the list.
Oklahoma began receiving the state’s first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Officials announced Wednesday that Oklahoma has successfully received all of its initial allotment of 39,975 doses from Operation Warp Speed, allowing distribution efforts to ramp up across the state.
The initial doses of the vaccine are being distributed to front-line health care workers across the state.