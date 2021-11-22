BOSSIER CITY, La. - Good news for walkers and bikers in Bossier City.
The trail that runs along The Arthur Ray Teague Parkway is going to be extended. Right now, it goes from about Diamond Jacks Boulevard to the Lake Caroline Boat Launch.
It is going to be extended from the Fish and Wildlife Center all the way to Parkway High School in South Bossier. It's a $1.8 million project funded by the Red River Waterway Commission.
"They tell us that Arthur Ray Teague is the most used walking trail and bike trail in their system. Kudos to the Red River Waterway for helping us with this," said Butch Ford, Bossier Parish Engineer. "It's going to be real nice for those citizens down south and people that travel in and park and use it. And, we tied it in to the fish and wildlife center."
They hope to have it complete in the next of couple months, so early 2022 is the target date.