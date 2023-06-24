SHREVEPORT, La. - Many people are trying to get their storm damage cleared and repairs done, but for some, that process is not so easy.
Saturday, Team Rubicon, which partnered with The Home Depot Foundation, finished their final day of volunteer storm clean up.
Since Wednesday, Team Rubicon worked on getting storm damage cleaned up for many people with majority of those being elderly, disabled, or not having insurance.
Many of those people are unable to handle the large amount of damage on top of the extreme heat.
Team Rubicon provided chainsaw work, cleared debris, and cleaned up impacted neighborhoods.
“Hopefully it can help them get back into their homes. Some of them are still displaced, so getting entry back into their homes and just kind of restoring that normal life for them,” said Patrick Black, Team Rubicon Incident Commander.
One of the houses Team Rubicon helped with today was the Bosely’s house which had a huge tree fall in their backyard.
Judy and David Bosely are older and cleaning up the tree with the extreme heat would be hard for them to do themselves.
Team Rubicon was able to come with chainsaws and a trailer to pick up as much damage as they could.
“They are kind of an answer to a prayer, really. You you're very thankful when somebody like that shows up to help you,” said Judy Bosley.
Team Rubicon had about 20 volunteers and helped approximately 20 homes.
Their last day of clean up was today.
