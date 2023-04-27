BOSSIER CITY, La. -- One of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history led to the design of a robot that could help prevent such a tragedy.
The Sandy Hook shooting left an imprint on hearts around the United States, especially on the company Knightscope.
“Knightscope was actually founded as a direct result of a shooting that took place at Sandy Hook. So, we believe that this technology will greatly affect the safety and security of our children in schools,” said Stacy Stephens, Knightscope EVP and chief client officer.
This safety robot can aid in security in ways that humans can’t.
Stephens explains how the robot works: “These robots are actually looking for anomalies, people in places where they should not be or at times a day when they should not be there. We have the ability to monitor license plates, mobile devices, and we even have facial recognition on our stationary robot.”
The intent behind this technology is to provide an extra layer of security, not just in schools, but nearly any place in public.
This innovation was introduced to Bossier City through Knightscopes's demonstration at Margaritaville Casino and Resort.
For more information on this technology, you can visit knightscope.com.