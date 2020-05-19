SHREVEPORT, La - Real estate leader Coldwell Banker-Gosslee of Shreveport has been using virtual tours to sell homes for some time now.
Owner Brad Gosslee says technology may have saved his business during the COVID-19 pandemic. He says it was nerve-wrecking for him when he first experienced the stay in place mandate.
Gosslee says many of the sellers were understandably hesitant to show their homes to strangers. And he says the social distancing mandate created another set of challenges too.
He told KTBS-3 that it shocked him to see so many buyers enter the market within the past two months. Gosslee says he needed to serve the buyers and sellers in more effective way.
He says his team of agents decided to add al human touch to the customer's virtual experience.
"Me, the agent, can walk through (the house) on FaceTime with them and actually use technology, Gosslee said. So they can see. We can be talking. They can see what I'm seeing."
Gosslee said he incorporated the 'old school approach' with new technology and achieved instant success during a bad economic crisis.
He says he hopes technology won't ever replace the human aspect. Gosslee says the customer will always dictate what they prefer in-person or while using FaceTime.
"Being able to have that live communication while you're walking through the house got us up over the hump," Gosslee said. "For the customer to say 'I want it bad enough that I'm prepared to make an offer contingent on seeing it in-person.'"