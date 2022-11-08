HOUSTON, Texas - Senator Ted Cruz of Texas got a less than warm welcome Monday at the Astros World Series victory parade in Houston.
While the Republican senator was on a moving float, a paradegoer hurled a beer can at him.
On Tuesday, Houston police announced that 33-year-old Joseph Arcidiacono was arrested for the incident. He's been charged with aggravated assault.
Cruz was hit in the neck and chest area, but he was not hurt.
The senator later thanked Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action.
Cruz also "thanked" the thrower -- calling him a "clown" with a weak arm.