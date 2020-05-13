SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport teenager accused of numerous rapes will be tried as an adult, the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office has announced.
LeMarcus Williams, 16, is accused of first-degree rape in numerous assaults on a minor female.
Probable cause for the charge of first-degree rape was found by Juvenile Court Judge Ree Casey-Jones at a hearing Monday. Under the Louisiana Children's Code, any defendant age 15 or older can be prosecuted in adult court for certain felonies, including rape.
Williams allegedly video recorded some of the attacks and showed them to another minor female relative of the victim whom he was enticing to engage in sexual activity, according to a news release. That female informed one of her parents of the incident.