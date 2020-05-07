SHREVEPORT, La. -- A 13-year-old boy accused of shooting and wounding his father and step-mother at their Caddo Parish home this past weekend will be evaluated by mental health experts to determine if he is mentally competent to face charges in court.
The teen went outside the family home south of Blanchard Sunday night, got a handgun from a locked vehicle and returned to the house and shot the victims, authorities said. Two shots were fired at the father, with one hitting him in the eye, and the step-mother was shot in the shoulder, Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies said the boy also pointed the gun at an 11-year-old girl when she heard gunshots and came out of her room. She slammed the door, went out a window and ran to a neighbor’s house, authorities said.
The 13-year-old went to the home of another neighbor, deputies were called and he was arrested without incident, investigators said.
Authorities said the boy had been treated for psychiatric problems and they do not know what prompted the shootings.
The teen is being held at Caddo Juvenile Detention. A Juvenile Court judge has granted a request by the boy’s court-appointed attorney to have him evaluated by two psychiatrists. After those reports, the court will decide if he should face criminal charges or be held at a mental health facility until he is considered fit to stand trial.
The shooting victims, Shane Bustamento and Dawn Bustamento, both 49, were hospitalized at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. Authorities described her condition as stable and his as serious but improving.
The teen faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault. He is too young to be tried as an adult. If convicted as a juvenile, he could be incarcerated until he is 21 years old.