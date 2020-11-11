BENTON, La. – A teenager has admitted her involvement in the murder two years ago of a Barksdale Air Force Base airman and will be formally sentenced next month.
Jareona Crosby, now 19, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Bossier District Court to second-degree murder in the Sept. 25, 2018 shooting death of TSgt. Joshua Kidd, 30, who was killed outside of his home as he chased down two would-be car burglars.
Crosby will be sentenced on Dec. 15.
A Bossier District Court judge is expected to sentence Crosby to life in prison, which is the mandatory sentence in Louisiana. However, the U.S. Supreme Court and Louisiana Supreme Court have previously limited life without parole sentences for offenders who were 18 years of age or younger at the time of an offense.
Because of those rulings, Louisiana law now allows 17-year-olds convicted of second-degree murder to have the possibility of parole. Crosby would not be considered for parole until after serving at least 25 years and meeting many other requirements, Assistant District Attorney Andrew Jacobs said.
Crosby was 17 at the time of the murder. She'll turn 20 on Nov. 18.
Crosby's accomplice has already pleaded guilty. Alonzo Wilson, now 17, entered a plea in October 2019 prior to the start of his second-degree murder trial. He was prosecuted as an adult and sentenced to 50 years without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Prosecutors maintained that Crosby was the shooter, but a murder weapon was never found. Still, police and prosecutors "have no doubt" Crosby was the shooter. She was the only offender with a firearm at the time of the murder, Jacobs said.
During her plea hearing, Crosby admitted she and Wilson acted together that night and early morning committing car burglaries prior to entering the GreenAcres Place neighborhood, where Kidd lived.
She agreed that she and Wilson, who was 15 years old at the time, were committing the crime of aggravated burglary when the entered Kidd's garage. Crosby admitted that she was armed with a handgun, and after being confronted by Kidd, ran out of the garage with Kidd in pursuit.
"Shortly after the pursuit began, she turned and fired the handgun at Joshua Kidd. That gunshot wound was the cause of his death," Jacobs said.
Wilson had earlier stated that he and Crosby were seated in a vehicle in the garage when Kidd found them. After Kidd was shot, Crosby ran down the street and Wilson ran across the street still holding a pocketbook stolen from the vehicle.
DNA evidence from the vehicle in the garage, video surveillance and the location of items dropped by the pair corroborated Wilson’s version of the event. Even though the murder weapon was not found, a handgun stolen from another vehicle that night was in Crosby’s possession when officers arrested her days later.
Bossier City Police Det. Christopher S. Tuttle was the primary investigator on the case and secured an early confession from Wilson. However, numerous other detectives and patrol officers contributed to breaks in the case as they followed leads gained from working a series of car burglaries that started just north of the Riverwood neighborhood ending with the last burglary and shooting in GreenAcres Place, Jacobs said.
"Numerous neighbors and nearby businesses and employees cooperated with police and prosecutors to help, including other victims of vehicle burglaries, store clerks who identified the suspects on their way into the neighborhoods and on their way back from the burglaries and shooting, and neighbors who briefly saw the two right after the shooting. Early, crucial help also came from Bossier Schools’ employees who recognized and identified Wilson as a student from store surveillance," Jacobs said.
The first break in the murder investigation came after police, who had vague descriptions of the suspects, got a picture of a teenager who went into a convenience store near GreenAcres Place not long before the airman was killed. Detectives took the picture to schools to see if anyone recognized him. Employees at an alternative school for students with behavioral issues recognized Wilson.
A second break came three days after Kidd's slaying when a student told her school resource officer that Wilson and Crosby had told her about committing car burglaries.
Crosby admitted breaking into cars that night but denied shooting the airman, according to earlier court testimony. Wilson implicated Crosby, saying he saw her shoot Kidd.
There had been burglaries in a nearby subdivision and an apartment complex prior to Kidd’s shooting. Thieves were “car hopping,” going from home to home looking for money, guns and cell phones in unlocked cars.
For Joshua Kidd, except for his young son not feeling well, the last day of his life began routinely: He got ready for work that morning, fed the dogs and let them out, and then raised the garage door.
His wife, Alyssa Kidd, told police she heard her husband yell and then slam the door leading from the house into the garage about 5:45 a.m. That was followed a short time later by the sound of gunfire and Mrs. Kidd went outside to see her mortally wounded husband lying on the sidewalk in front of their home.