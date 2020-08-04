TEXARKANA, Ark. - A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Texarkana, Ark., Monday night.
Police say they were called to the scene at 11:10 p.m. and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated and taken to St. Michael's hospital where he died from his injuries.
Detectives are currently interviewing several witnesses to the incident and have identified a shooter in the case. Details regarding a motive are currently being investigated and an arrest warrant is anticipated.