ATLANTA, Texas – An Atlanta, Texas teen is facing a manslaughter charge after fatally shooting another teen in Atlanta, Texas, police said.
Atlanta police officers were dispatched around 5 p.m. Monday to a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. They found Brandon Sprayberry, 18, lying in the yard with a fatal gunshot wound.
Sprayberry was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cody Raymond Maxie Jr., 19, of Atlanta, Texas, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of second-degree manslaughter.
This case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department at 903-796-7933 and ask for Det. Sgt. Jeb Newkirk.