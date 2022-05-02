SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of the girl killed by a stray bullet Sunday afternoon in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood. She is Landry Anglin, 13.
The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Fairfield Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. Police say the shots came from one of three vehicles on Fairfield engaged in a rolling shootout. One vehicle believed to be involved has been recovered. Police are still searching for the other two.
Anglin was inside of a home when she was hit. She was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health where she later died.
The death marks Caddo Parish's 21st homicide in 2022.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.