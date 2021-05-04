SHREVEPORT, La- A teenager is in surgery on Tuesday night after being shot several times in the Southern Hills Neighborhood.
SPD said the shooting began around 6:30 p.m. at Ridgewood Middle School. They told KTBS that several suspects chased the teen across Ridgewood Drive to the Castlewood Apartments where they shot him several times. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health.
"His condition is life-threatening, and I believe he is fighting for his life in surgery," said Todd Eatman, the Evening Shift Watch Commander at the Castlewood Apartments.
SPD is searching the area surrounding Ridgewood Middle School for several male suspects in a white SUV.
If you have any information that would assist their search, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.