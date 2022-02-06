SHREVEPORT, La. - A teen shot in south Shreveport early Sunday morning has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Qwan Jones, 15, of Shreveport, was shot in the chest just before 1:30 a.m. inside a residence in the 400 block of Flournoy-Lucas Road. He was transported to Willis-Knighton South where he died at 1:50 a.m.
According to police, three juveniles, including Jones, were arguing when one of them took out a 9 mm and shot Jones.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department. So far, there have been no arrests in the case.
This is Shreveport's sixth homicide of the year.