SHREVEPORT, La. - A teen shot in south Shreveport early Sunday morning has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Qwan Jones, 15, of the 7500 block of McArthur Drive, Shreveport, was shot in the chest just before 1:30 a.m. inside a residence in the 400 block of Flournoy-Lucas Road. He was transported to Willis-Knighton South where he died at 1:50 a.m.
According to police, three juveniles, including Jones, were arguing when one of them took out a 9mm and shot Jones.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department. So far, there have been n o arrests in the case.
This is Caddo Parish's sixth homicide of the year.