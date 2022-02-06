SHREVEPORT, La. - A teen shot in south Shreveport early Sunday morning has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Qwan Jones, 15, of the 7500 block of McArthur Drive, Shreveport, was shot in the chest just before 1:30 a.m. inside a residence in the 400 block of Flournoy-Lucas Road. He was transported to Willis-Knighton South where he died at 1:50 a.m.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
An autopsy was authorized. The shooting is Caddo Parish's sixth homicide of 2022.