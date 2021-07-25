GLOSTER, La- Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened late Saturday night.
It happened on Red Bluff Road, east of U.S. Highway 171, just after 10 p.m. Pedestrian Jasilyn Grimes, 17, was killed in the crash.
LSP said a Dodge pickup truck driven by 23-year-old Noah Roberts was driving east down Red Bluff Road while Grimes and another pedestrian were walking down the same road.
As Roberts drove over a hill crest, he hit Grimes. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where she was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, Roberts was not injured.
As of now, impairment is not suspected in this crash. But routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.