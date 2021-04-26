MINDEN, La. — A teenager initially charged with second degree murder in the slaying of North Webster High School star football player Jaylen Thomas in 2017 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case.
During court proceedings Monday in Webster Parish District Court, Keshawn Johnson, 17, of Haughton, waived his right to a felony trial and entered a plea of guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter. District Judge Mike Nerren then sentenced Johnson to 20 years in prison.
Wearing a football jersey branded with Thomas’ football No. 24 and a face mask with Thomas’ picture printed on it, the victim’s mother, Danicka Thomas, displayed an 8-by-10 framed photo of her son in open court as Johnson was sentenced. Her other son, 14-year-old Dylan Thomas, wore a North Webster Knights No. 24 jersey.
Johnson will also receive credit for time served under the plea arrangement. According to the prosecutor, Danicka Thomas agreed to plea deal and the sentencing after taking into consideration Johnson’s age at the time of the crime.
Jaylen Thomas was a high school junior when he was gunned down. Johnson was just 14 at the time. His co-defendant, Joshua Darelle Lewis, was 17 then.
Danicka Thomas addressed Johnson directly during a victim impact statement during court proceedings. Johnson, tapping on the podium with his index finger, made limited eye contact with her.
“You were the mastermind. You are the reason my child is dead. ... Sixteen shots and eight of them in my child. … You stole my whole world. This is not justice. This is accountability,” said Danicka Thomas in reference to Johnson’s role in the shooting.
“You owe me. … You are a coward in the rarest form. You hunted my baby down for nothing. I hate you, but I love my kids. … Your 28th birthday means nothing to me ‘cause I hope you don’t make it there. I hope every day you spend in jail is bad. … I hope you get you a man and he keeps your hair done,” she added.
Johnson made no statements to the court, at times hanging his head.
Jaylen Thomas was shot repeatedly as he walked back to work at Springhill's Sonic drive-in after going to see his girlfriend during his break. He was alone and crossing a church parking lot when Keshawn Johnson and others pulled up in a car, got out and started shooting, hitting Thomas as he tried to run away.
The shooting is said to have stemmed from a dispute that started at school.
In January 2019, a Webster Parish jury found Lewis, Thomas’ classmate at the time of the deadly shooting, guilty of second-degree murder. In April of the same year, Lewis was sentenced to life in prison.
In most cases there is a stipulation that the sentence of second-degree murder be served without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. Lewis’ sentence did not include that stipulation.