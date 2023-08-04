SHREVEPORT, La. - Police have made an arrest in a shooting at a Shreveport shopping center.
It happened just before 4 p.m., on Thursday, in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
Police arrived on the scene to find a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Detectives later learned that the victim was walking across a business parking lot when a vehicle pulled next to him, the driver got out and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing.
Ralynd Nunley, 19, was later arrested. He's charged with attempted first-degree murder.
Police say the victim is expected to recover.