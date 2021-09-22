SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a teenager Wednesday for threatening to shoot up Byrd High School.
Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release the threat was presented to a staff member who passed the information to school resource officer.
Prator said deputies were able to determine source of the threat and arrested a 16-year-old student.
The teen was booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of terrorizing.
On Monday, a 15-year-old female Byrd student was arrested for making a bomb threat. She was also charged with terrorizing.