SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport teen accused in a fatal shooting this month in west Shreveport will face grand jury indictment as an adult for second-degree murder, Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. announced Tuesday in a news release.
Nikolas Brown Jr., 17, was arrested in the Sept. 7 slaying of LaDerrick Grant, 19. Police said the two argued over a social media post.
Brown's case will be handled as an adult and not as a juvenile after a probable cause hearing held Monday at Caddo Parish Juvenile Court.
Brown can be tried as an adult under provisions of Louisiana Children’s Code Article 305, which allows a district attorney to transfer jurisdiction of certain juvenile offenders age 15 or older to District Court.
The state contends that Brown was involved in an altercation with another male in the 6700 block of Jefferson-Paige Road, ending in a shootout that resulted in the death of Grant, a bystander.
If convicted of second-degree murder, Brown faces a sentence of life in prison without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.