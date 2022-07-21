SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested a teenager on Thursday after allegedly finding child abuse pornography on his devices, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release.
A cyber tip prompted an investigation of the 16-year-old. Four files considered child sexual abuse material were found; the teen distributed three of them, the sheriff said.
The lead investigator, Det. Thomas Lites, also learned the teenager asked for and received additional files from other people online, Prator said.
The teenager was booked at Juvenile Detention Center on three counts of pornography involving juveniles with intent to distribute and one count of pornography involving juveniles.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be added.