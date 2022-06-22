MARSHALL, Texas -- A 17-year-old female found unresponsive in a vehicle Tuesday evening has died, Marshall police said Wednesday in a news release.
Police said the teen was found around 4 p.m. in the 1800 block of Olive Street.
The Marshall Fire Department was dispatched, and a police detective who was in the area responded as well.
The female was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall, where she was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing, and police said more information will be released later.