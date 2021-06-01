SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a deadly drive-by shooting Friday as a 16-year-old from Shreveport.
The coroner said in a report released Tuesday that Carlos Daniels of Amherst Street was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting happened just after 3:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of Fulton Street in the Ingleside neighborhood.
Daniels' body was found in the front yard of a home.
Shreveport police said they are looking for four males in a dark Sedan.
If you can help identify them, called Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.