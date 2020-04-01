Teenager killed in Texarkana shooting.

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at approximately 9:15 Tuesday night near the intersection of Westlawn Drive and Meadowbrook Lane. Nytorius Crabtree, 16, of Texarkana Texas died at the scene.
Officers responded to multiple 911 calls of a person who had been shot at that location and found Crabtree lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Crabtree was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators learned that an altercation occurred between two females earlier in the day, and the shooting tonight may have been a continuation of that incident. According to witnesses, two vehicles with several occupants arrived on Meadowbrook Lane, and another physical altercation involving a large number of young people took place. At some point during that incident, one of the combatants retrieved a pistol from their vehicle and fired at Crabtree, striking him once in the chest. The male suspect then fled the scene in a light colored SUV, along with the others with whom he arrived.
Officers continue to interview the large number of witnesses at the scene in hopes of determining the identity of the suspect and the events that led to Crabtree’s murder.
Crabtree’s body was transported to Dallas for an autopsy.
Anyone with information on this felony crime who has not already been interviewed by investigators is asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.