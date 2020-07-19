Teenager shot at Nathcez apartment complex, suspect on the run

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives need your help finding the person responsible for leaving a 17-year-old fighting for their life.
On Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m., 911 received a 911 call from a stranded motorist reporting that he was transporting a male suffering from a gunshot to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center when his vehicle ran out of gas near La. Hwy 1 and Rapides Drive in Natchitoches requesting assistance.
When units arrived on scene, they learned that a 17-year-old Winn Parish juvenile was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest after a shooting in the parking lot of Natchez Place Apartments.
The victim was transported to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and airlifted to LSU Health Trauma Center, Shreveport in serious condition.
Detectives are still actively investigating the shooting and interviewing witnesses, but believe the suspect fled in a 2014-2016 black Toyota Camry.
If you have any information contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-352-6432.