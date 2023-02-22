Teenager surrenders in shooting death of Kip Lewis; DA's office describes juvenile process

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A 16-year-old accused in the shooting death of a Texas teenager during Saturday's Mardi Gras parade surrendered Wednesday to Shreveport police.
He's charged with negligent homicide
"We'll have a detention hearing at some point. And once we do that, we'll go from there," attorney Ron Miciotto, the teen's attorney, said Wednesday morning.
Because of his age, the juvenile's name will not be released.
He is accused of firing a single shot that struck Kip Lewis, 17, in the chest. Lewis died later at the hospital.
Shreveport police said Lewis, the juvenile and other friends from Texas had gathered in front of Magnolia School of Excellence on Clyde Fant Parkway to watch the Krewe of Gemini parade. Police said the group was playing around and chasing each other with plastic swords before the gun was discharged.
The horseplay then turned to "playing" with the handgun, authorities said. The 16-year-old pointed the gun at Lewis and it discharged, hitting him in the neck.
Investigators believe at this point the juvenile was negligent and did not intend to shoot Lewis. They have not disclosed where he got the gun.
"Law enforcement makes an arrest and then the DA's office comes up with a charge based on evidence that can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," said Wilbert D. Pryor, the Caddo Parish chief deputy district attorney.
Negligent homicide does not transfer to adult court so the teen will be prosecuted as a juvenile.
"Negligent homicide means you acted in a way that caused a homicide due to negligence so that would include an accident," said Pryor.
The juvenile judge will have to consider the teen living in Texas and what conditions he wants to make.
"Within 72 hours of a juvenile's arrest, they have a right to go before a juvenile judge to determine if there was probable cause to hold that juvenile at the juvenile jail or an that juvenile be sent home under whatever conditions the judge orders," said Pryor.
Miciotto said he escorted the juvenile to the Shreveport Police Department shortly before noon then to the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center Wednesday afternoon for processing. No bond had been set as of 2:30 p.m.
A detention hearing, also known as continued custody, is set Friday morning in Caddo Juvenile Court.
The case hasn't been referred to the Caddo District Attorney's Office. But the D.A. will review the reports and determine if negligent homicide is the correct charge.
KTBS also asked the District Attorney's Office if the investigation involves the parents of the juvenile and how he had access to a gun.
The response: "We ask law enforcement to explore parental responsibility in any juvenile investigation."
Lewis was a junior and athlete at Elysian Fields High School. His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in the school's auditorium.
All campuses in EFISD will be closed for the day Thursday to allow students and staff to attend.