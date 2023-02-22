Teenager surrenders in shooting death of Kip Lewis

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A 16-year-old accused in the shooting death of a Texas teenager during Saturday's Mardi Gras parade surrendered Wednesday to Shreveport police.
He's charged with negligent homicide
"We'll have a detention hearing at some point. And once we do that, we'll go from there," said attorney Ron Miciotto, the teen's attorney.
Because of his age, the juvenile's name will not be released.
He is accused of firing a single shot that struck Kip Lewis, 17, in the chest. Lewis died later at the hospital.
Shreveport police said Lewis, the juvenile and other friends from Texas had gathered in front of Magnolia School of Excellence on Clyde Fant Parkway to watch the Krewe of Gemini parade. Police said the group was playing around and chasing each other with plastic swords before the gun was discharged.
The horseplay then turned to "playing" with the handgun, authorities said. The 16-year-old pointed the gun at Lewis and it discharged, hitting him in the neck.
Investigators believe at this point the juvenile was negligent and did not intent to shoot Lewis. They have not disclosed where he got the gun.
Miciotto said he escorted the juvenile to the Shreveport Police Department shortly before noon then to the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center this afternoon for processing. No bond had been set as of 2:30 p.m.
A detention hearing, also known as continued custody, is set Friday morning in Caddo Juvenile Court.
The Caddo District Attorney's Office will review the police reports and determine if it remains negligent homicide. If so, that's not a charge that is transferrable to adult court. So, the teen will be prosecuted in juvenile court.
Lewis was a junior and athlete at Elysian Fields High School. His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in the school's auditorium.
All campuses in EFISD will be closed for the day Thursday to allow students and staff to attend.