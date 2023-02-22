Teenager to surrender in shooting death of Kip Lewis

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A 16-year-old accused in the shooting death of a Texas teenager during Saturday's Mardi Gras parade is scheduled to surrender today at the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.
He's charged with negligent homicide.
Because of his age, the juvenile's name will not be released.
He is accused of firing a single shot that struck Kip Lewis, 17, in the chest. Lewis died later at the hospital.
Shreveport police said Lewis, the juvenile and other friends from Texas had gathered in front of Magnolia School of Excellence on Clyde Fant Parkway to watch the Krewe of Gemini parade. Police said the group was playing around and chasing each other with plastic swords before the gun was discharged.
The Caddo District Attorney's Office will review the police reports and determine if the charge stands. If so, negligent homicide is not a charge that is transferrable to to adult court. So, the teen will be prosecuted in juvenile court.
Lewis was a junior and athlete at Elysian Fields High School. His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in the school's auditorium.
All campuses in EFISD will be closed for the day Thursday to allow students and staff to attend.