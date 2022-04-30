NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Four teenagers have been indicted on second-degree murder charges in connection with a March carjacking in New Orleans that left the victim dead with a severed arm.
District Attorney Jason Williams on Thursday announced the charges against the 17-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old girls. Williams said all four will be tried as adults.
The victim in the March 21 carjacking was a 73-year-old woman whose arm was severed after she was dragged a block by her own car while neighbors looked on helplessly. Bond for the teens was set at $1 million each.