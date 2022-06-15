SHREVEPORT, La. - At least 15 units responded to a shooting on 79th Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood in Shreveport Wednesday night.
The shooting involved teenagers who were shot while sitting in their car at AB Palmer Park.
SPD said two people were shot and at least one victim is fighting for their life.
The suspect walked up to the car on foot and then ran away. Police are searching for the suspect in the area.
"Right now we do have some witnesses that detectives are going to be interviewing and we have officers canvasing the neighborhood to look for a possible suspect or a weapon," Assistant Chief Mark Sharbono said.
Police were not able to confirm the age of the shooting victims.