BOSSIER CITY, La -- Two weeks after the tragic drowning of a teenager at the Lake Bistineau spillway, there's a move to make that area -- and others like it -- safer.
Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell has sent a letter to Louisiana Fisheries and Wildlife Secretary Jack Montoucet. That's in hopes of preventing future tragedies, like the death of Hayden Lane Mangum, 15, of Elm Grove.
Campbell urges Montoucet to install traffic safety booms at the Lake Bistineau spillway, as well as those on all other state operated bodies of water.
"They let you know it's danger. And sometimes they put up a sign -- danger. And that's what they ought to do." Campbell says. "And it doesn't cost much money. And we should've had them there. This is not the first time they've had problems down there."
The safety booms area floating barriers that may be brightly colored, roping off areas that are limits to boats.
Mangum was fishing on a boat that got too close to the spillway. It got pulled over the top and down into churning waters where he drowned.
"What happens is that water looks real calm on the lake side of the dam. But when you get up there, there's turbulence and it was too late," Campbell explained.
Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington supports the move. He said, "Better warning signs and barriers of some type are desperately needed and could have possibly prevented this tragic accident from happening."
Campbell says he made the request after speaking with Mangum's father, who gave his blessing.
Ed Pratt, the LWF Public Information Officer, says they just received Campbell's letter Monday afternoon.