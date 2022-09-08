BATON ROUGE, La. - Teens from across Louisiana's youth jails could end up at a new high-security lockup on the grounds of the State Penitentiary at Angola, a state official told a U.S. judge Wednesday — a wider pool of youth inmates than officials previously disclosed.
State leaders said in July that only half of roughly 50 teens currently held at the Bridge City Center for Youth outside New Orleans would be moved to Angola. The announcement followed a string of high-profile escapes and violent incidents inside the aging state lockup for youths in Jefferson Parish.
But in a federal courtroom Wednesday, state Office of Juvenile Justice assistant secretary Otha "Curtis" Nelson said any young person inside the agency's secure care facilities who shows aggressive behavior — breaking things, acts of violence, escape attempts — could face transfer to what officials have called the Bridge City Center for Youth at West Feliciana.
"When we look at our classification system, any child classified as a 'high risk youth' statewide could be moved to this facility," Nelson told U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick. "This will be a self-contained and secure campus."
Read more from our news partner The Advocate.