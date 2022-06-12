KTBS- The ArkLaTex experienced severe hot temperatures Sunday with triple digits rising throughout the region.
According to the U.S. National Weather Service in Shreveport, a weather advisory is issued until 7 p.m. Sunday as high humidity combined with temperatures near 100 degrees will result in peak heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees.
It's important to stay cool from the heat especially if you're pregnant, a newborn, elderly, a child or have a chronic illness as you'd be more vulnerable. If conducting outdoor activities, drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks.