SHREVEPORT, La. – A temporary restraining order has been granted against a Caddo Parish elected official following a complaint of stalking by a Shreveport woman.
Caddo District Judge Katherine Dorroh signed the order Thursday morning that prohibits Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson from contacting the 36-year-old woman, whom KTBS is identifying as D.W., and her 9-year-old daughter.
Dorroh set a hearing for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 1 to determine if the order should be permanent.
KTBS is still waiting on a response from Jackson after making calls and texts to his cell phone.
D.W. filed for the protective order Wednesday in Caddo District Court. She alleges Jackson has stalked and harassed her often over the past year despite repeatedly being told to stop.
D.W. also accuses Jackson of contacting her 9-year-old daughter by text.
Two police reports have been filed – one on Monday and the other on Tuesday, D.W. said.
In a document D.W. filed with the court, she alleges she “ended things” with Jackson at the end of November. “I asked him not to stalk myself, don’t contact me, my daughter, my family and my friends,” she wrote.
D.W. said on Monday Jackson went behind her house and cut the AC cord to her home unit.
Jackson has continued to text D.W. and her daughter, according to the court filing.
“I asked him not to pop up to my home as he has done this before some years back. I also expressed to him if he continued to contact me after being told not to, I will file a restraining order. I have told him this verbally and through multiple text messages,” D.W. said.
Included with D.W.’s request for a restraining order are copies of screenshots from numbers from which Jackson contacted her and her daughter.
In one of the screenshots, Jackson told D.W.’s daughter to delete text messages from him on her phone. She said he did that despite being told not to talk to her daughter.
D.W. said Jackson showed up at her house on Dec. 20 and indicates she has video proof. She also provided a copy of where Jackson on Christmas Day sent her $1,000 via a cash app, but said she returned it.
“I am fearful for my own safety along with the safety of my daughter. Jackson has a history of stalking and does not deal well with rejection. I have told him to leave me, my daughter, my family and my friends alone, he is still consistently calling, texting, sending messages on social media,” D.W. wrote.