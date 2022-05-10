BATON ROUGE, La. - A temporary state sales tax would disappear gradually rather than all at once in three years, under legislation approved by the House on Monday.
This approach attempts to soften the impact when a temporary 0.45 of a cent of the state sales tax is scheduled to vanish in mid-2025, said Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, the sponsor of House Bill 438.
“I’d rather start planning for it now than have it hit us in the face like a baseball bat (in mid-2025),” Bacala said.
Under HB438, the temporary sales tax that costs just less than half a cent would drop to 0.30 of a cent in mid-2023 and 0.15 of a cent in mid-2024.
Legislators approved the seven-year temporary sales tax in 2018 to avert deep cuts in public education, health care for the poor and other state programs.
