NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A temporary water outage is planned Wednesday morning in several areas of Natchitoches to install new water lines.
Water will be off from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Affected areas include:
- Welch Street from Sabine Street to Gold Street and all areas going west to Dixie Street in the Breda Town community
- Natchitoches Jr. High
- LP Vaughn School
- Outpatient Medical Center on Breazeale Springs Street.
During the outage, contractors will be disconnecting existing water lines and tying in new water lines. Once water is restored in those areas customers will be under a boil advisory.
The city will collect samples in the affected areas to confirm the water remains safe for consumption. Customers will be advised of the sampling results.