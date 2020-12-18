SHREVEPORT, La. - Ten people were indicted Thursday by a Caddo Parish Grand Jury.
Kimberly Shawnee Johnson, 40, of Shreveport, charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice, in connection with the September 3, 2020, slaying of Lemel Taylor. Mr. Taylor, 42, was stabbed to death in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue. Johnson and the decedent were in a relationship.
Latravian DeAngelo Anderson, 20, Kendrick DeJuan Moore, 29, and Kolby Reshaad Moore, 20, all of Shreveport, were charged with second-degree murder in connection with the August 26, 2020 slaying of Minnion Dewayne Jackson. Mr. Jackson, 17, of Shreveport, was shot while driving near the intersection of I-220 and North Market Street after leaving football practice at Green Oaks High School. Moore was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, in connection with an incident that occurred October 30, 2020 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Destene RaShunne Harvey,28, was charged with accessory after the fact in connection with second-degree murder between August 26, 2020, and November 3, 2020, following the August 26, 2020, slaying of Minnion Jackson. Harvey was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Contril Donnell Snow, 26, of Shreveport, and Waylin Ray Blanks, 47, charged with second-degree murder in connection with the September 14, 2020 slaying of Vashiloh Cobretti Willis. Mr. Willis, 33, was shot several times predawn in the 5100 block of Westwood Park Drive in west Shreveport.
Antonio Taylor was charged with first-degree rape.
Latrevius Martin, 23, was charged with illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance in connection with an incident that occurred August 29, 2020.
The Grand Jury also returned true bills against two people named only as John Doe and Jane Doe, with no other details provided. This was done as these individuals have not yet been apprehended.
The Grand Jury chose not to indict Rapper Mystikal whose real name is Michal Tyler. You can read more about that here.