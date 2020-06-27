SHREVEPORT, La.- Tensions were high as two sides argued about what should be down about the confederate monument that stands at the Caddo Parish Courthouse.
Local activist Willie James has been holding a peaceful protest each weekend until action is taken to remove the monument.
Saturday many joined him in that stance but some believe the monument should remain.
“When you're attacking the confederate flag and that confederate symbol, you're attacking us individually, doing this is wrong its racism against me,” protester Amanda Jennings-Smith.
One protester was glad to see more dialogue happen within the city.
“These issues aren’t going to go away anytime soon,” protester Zoe’ Seanlon
“I feel like it’s good that we're getting it out everybody needs to get woke especially young people we have more power than you think.”
“Even with the people that are speaking with anger, emotion, fear and so on there still being peaceful about it and we're here to promote a peaceful resolution to everything and that’s what we want to encourage the rest of the city,” activist Willie James said.
A heavy police presence was at Saturday’s protest.