BATON ROUGE, La. - Tesla Inc. is plotting a potential lithium refinery on the Gulf Coast, a move that would bolster the company’s battery-production efforts and could further expand its footprint in Texas.
The electric-car maker has told officials that it’s considering constructing a “battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility,” near Corpus Christi, according to a newly public application for tax breaks filed with the Texas Comptroller’s Office. Tesla pitched it as “the first of its kind in North America.”
Tesla has told Texas officials the facility could be located “anywhere with access to the Gulf Coast shipping channel,” and the company is evaluating a competing site in Louisiana. The company did not specify where the Louisiana plant might be located.
Officials with Louisiana Economic Development said they could not comment on the report.
"LED regularly responds to inquiries about prospective energy transition and manufacturing sector investments, including projects that support the electric vehicle industry," the agency said in a statement. "However, for competitive reasons and to protect confidential company information, we can’t comment on current or potential prospects."
Components of Tesla batteries will soon be made in Louisiana.
