SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana school performance appears to be getting back on track.
Test scores overall for districts in the state are back to pre-pandemic levels. The score for the state is 77.1 out of a possible 150 points, up from 75.3 last year, that's considered a low "B" rating, according to information released Wednesday by the Louisiana Department of Education.
How does LDOE come up with the scores for each district?
It's based mostly on how students performed on LEAP 2025 tests earlier this year, which measures what students know about math, English, science and social studies.
So how did our local parishes perform?
Caddo Parish received a "C" grade for 2022. Six schools increased by a letter grade and 38 schools increased their scores year-over-year in the district.
Caddo Superintendent Lamar Goree said, “We look at this growth as a testament to what we are doing, but make no mistake, the road ahead is long.”
Bossier checks in with a "B."
DeSoto is the only local parish with an "A" for 2022.
Bienville and Red River each have a "B."
Webster and Claiborne Parish each have a "C."
Sabine and Natchitoches produced "B" grades this year.
If you would like to see grades for a specific school just click on this link and select 2022 District Performance Scores.
DeSoto Schools
DeSoto is ranked 6th in the state and is one of only seven districts with an overall rating of “A.” DeSoto was also one of only 20 systems in the state to receive an “A” for student growth.
“I am so proud of the hard work happening in DeSoto,” said Alice Thomas, DeSoto Parish School Board president.
DeSoto received a District Performance Score of 90.3. The District Performance Score is calculated by combining performance in LEAP assessments for grades 3 - 8 and high school courses, ACT scores, graduation rates, strength of diploma and interest and opportunities.
Four of DeSoto’s nine schools have exceeded pre-pandemic results from the last official release of scores in Spring of 2019. Those schools are Logansport High School, Mansfield Middle School, North DeSoto Middle School, and North DeSoto High School. In addition, the combined K-8 and HS Progress Index has increased 3.3 points from the last official data release in 2019.
“We are so excited to celebrate the work of our teachers, students and parents as is evident by the growth of our school and district. It is such a blessing to be a part of a district and community in which academics is such a priority,” said Tamela Phillips, North DeSoto High School principal.
The Louisiana Department of Education also awards designations to individual schools. The “Top Gains” designation is awarded to schools who demonstrate excellence in student progress from one year to the next. Logansport High School, North DeSoto Lower Elementary, North DeSoto Upper Elementary, North DeSoto Middle School, North DeSoto High School and Stanley High School were all awarded this honor.
The distinction of Equity Honoree is awarded to schools who demonstrate excellence in educating students with disabilities, English learners, and/or economically disadvantaged students and was given to both Mansfield High School and North DeSoto High School.
“While we celebrate these successes, we continue to address areas of concern. We have daily support in place to accelerate learning for our students who are working toward mastery as well as extended day programs on many of our campuses. For our students who are on and above grade level, we offer opportunities to extend their learning through advanced coursework and daily extension activities. Because of our continued commitment to excellence, it is always a great day to be in DeSoto,” said Bridget Flanders, student learning director.
DeSoto’s climb to No. 6 in overall district performance rankings marks its highest since the inception of district and school accountability.
“We are excited to celebrate the growth of our students and the continued success of our school system,” said Superintendent Clay Corley. “This is the result of the hard work of our teachers, administrators and support staff. We are fortunate to have a shared commitment from our school board and community. The resources they provide and expectations for our performance are the catalyst that helps bring out the best in each of us every day.”
Bossier schools
Bossier Schools received its 2021-22 report card today from the Louisiana Department of Education, the first official performance scores that reflect school letter grades since the pandemic, and it shows students throughout the district are making great strides and tremendous growth. As a result, the state ranked Bossier Schools as the seventh leading district in the state for earning an "A" for student growth and 12th overall among all 65 reporting districts.
Eleven schools went up one or more letter grades; 24 schools showed improvement in their School Performance Score (SPS); nine earned Opportunity Honoree status; another 20 were designated as Top Gains schools; the graduation rate rose to its highest point on record; and Bossier Parish Schools increased its overall District Performance Score (DPS) by 2.7 points, which is a difficult and significant feat.
“Our district vision is to win the day; every student, every way, and this report card is a direct reflection of our educators digging in and doing whatever it takes to make an impact in children’s lives. Teachers are difference makers and I am proud to see their efforts are not going unnoticed, as well as that of our students who put in the hard work,” said Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey.
One of the brightest spots is Bossier Elementary, which jumped two letter grades to a "C."
Ten others moved up a letter grade since 2019: Bellaire Elementary; Central Park Elementary; Curtis Elementary; Elm Grove Middle; Haughton Elementary; Haughton High; R.V. Kerr Elementary; Meadowview Elementary; Parkway High and Waller Elementary.
Meadowview Elementary was also singled out by LDOE for jumping 19.3 points in its School Performance Score between 2021 and 2022, ranking it fifth in the state for showing most improvement. Other schools posting overall gains in student achievement are: Airline High; Bellaire Elementary; Benton Elementary; Benton Intermediate; Bossier Elementary; Bossier High; Central Park Elementary; Cope Middle; Curtis Elementary; Elm Grove Elementary; Elm Grove Middle; Haughton Elementary; Kingston Elementary; Parkway High; Plantation Park Elementary; Platt Elementary; T.L. Rodes Elementary; Rusheon Middle; Stockwell Place Elementary; Benton Middle; Princeton Elementary; Legacy Elementary and W.T. Lewis Elementary.
Schools that are Opportunity Honorees are those that demonstrate excellence and are in the top 10-percent for performance among students with disabilities, English learners or economically disadvantaged students. On the honor roll are: Airline High; Apollo Elementary; Bellaire Elementary; Haughton High; Kingston Elementary; Legacy Elementary; Parkway High; Platt Elementary; and Stockwell Place Elementary.
Top Gains schools are those that demonstrate exceptional student progress, earning an ‘A’ for student progress and ensuring that students meet or exceed their learning goals each year. Earning Top Gains distinction are: Airline High, Apollo Elementary, Bellaire Elementary, Benton Elementary, Benton Intermediate, Benton High, Benton Middle, Cope Middle, Haughton Elementary, Haughton High, Legacy Elementary, W.T. Lewis Elementary, Kingston Elementary, Parkway High, Plain Dealing High, Plantation Park Elementary, Platt Elementary, T.L. Rodes Elementary, Sun City Elementary and Stockwell Place Elementary.
Additionally, the cohort graduation rate increased a point, reflecting 92.2 percent of all 2020-21 Bossier Parish high school seniors graduated; the ACT Index rose 4.3 points, a step in the right direction after ACT scores plummeted nationwide during the pandemic; and the district earned a perfect score of 150 in the High School Interests and Opportunities Index, which measures students’ exposure to the arts, world languages and physical education. This culminated in Bossier Schools receiving a District Performance Score of 86.4 and a "B" letter grade.
While there remains room for improvement, district officials said they continually addressing those areas of need by providing additional support and putting systems and structures in place to move the needle in the right direction at every school.
“We will not rest until every student is showing growth and achieving to the best of their ability,” Downey added. “Our educators are champions for children and all of us at Bossier Schools are cheering for their success.”
Caddo Schools
The annual release of school performance scores shows that acceleration efforts are working as the district seeks to address lost learning in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Six schools improved performance by a letter grade, nearly 40 schools increased their school performance scores, and 13 campuses grew performance by more than 5 points.
Additionally, seven schools were recognized as Equity Honorees. To earn this distinction, a school must be in the highest tier for progress with special education, English Language Learners, and high-poverty student populations.
Marking the district’s first official performance release since the pandemic began, Caddo improved overall by 1.7 points and maintained a “C” rating. An indicator of this improvement is the district’s increased student performance across every DOE performance indicator for elementary and middle school grade levels.
The district also received top ratings for its schools providing a well-rounded education by offering diverse courses and the ability of students to transition to high school successfully and access to high school credits in middle school. Caddo also earned an “A” rating for students graduating on time with the ability to obtain credit in rigorous college-level courses and industry-based credentials. When assessing student growth year-over-year, the district earned a “B” rating.
“Today’s release shows the incredible efforts of our teachers, students and leaders who have committed to coming out of this pandemic stronger and with students better prepared for the next steps in their lives whether that be college or career,” said Superintendent Lamar Goree. “The past two years have been unlike any other we sought to safely provide the highest-quality education and address the urgent academic and social needs of the students we serve. I am immensely proud of the work of our students in this recovery and our dedicated staff for all they have done to make these results a reality.”
In recent years, Caddo has placed the highest-rated curriculum and aligned resources in every classroom to ensure teachers and students have materials directly aligned to the Louisiana State Standards. In addition, in the wake of the pandemic, Caddo increased instructional minutes, provided extensive teacher training and developed tutoring programs directly aligned with individual student needs.
“Caddo’s results are founded in our priorities of time, resources, and expertise,” said Keith Burton, Chief Academic Officer. “We have provided the best instructional resources and technology to every classroom to allow teachers to meet each student’s academic needs. We also have worked to recruit and retain the best and brightest educators, and we knew the missing piece for us was to give teachers enough time to do the work they do so well. The data shows we are on the right track, and are poised to see increased academic outcomes long-term for Caddo Parish.”
By the Numbers
- Six schools increased their performance by a letter grade
- 81st Street ECE
- Creswell
- Forest Hill
- Huntington
- Westwood
- North Caddo Elementary/Middle School
- Seven schools were recognized as Equity Honorees
- Caddo Parish Magnet High School
- Claiborne Fundamental Elementary School
- Eden Gardens Fundamental Elementary School
- Caddo Middle Magnet School
- Fairfield Magnet School
- Herndon Magnet School
- South Highlands Elementary Magnet School