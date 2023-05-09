SHREVEPORT, La. – Testimony in the federal trial of three former Shreveport police officers accused of using excessive force during an arrest of two men got underway Tuesday in U.S. District Court.
Treveion Brooks, William Cody Isenhour, D’Andre Jackson are accused of civil rights violations in the arrest of Chico Bell and Damon Robinson on Jan. 24, 2020.
The three were among eight officers initially accused of malfeasance in Caddo District Court. However, the district attorney in November dismissed the state charges. That left Brooks, Isenhour and Jackson still facing federal civil prosecution.
The incident involving the officers started with a chase started in the 700 block of Central Street after they tried to stop Bell his passenger, Robinson.
Dash cam video shows other officers joining in the case as Bell threw unknown objects from the window of his truck. The chase ended on Linwood Avenue, where dash cam video shows Bell and Robinson raising their hands then sticking both hands out of the windows of the truck in an apparent attempt to surrender.
According to previously released information from the Caddo District Attorney’s Office, SPD officers and one Caddo deputy approached the truck and SPD officers pulled Bell out of the truck through the driver’s window. While doing so, SPD officers began striking, kicking and tasing him to the torso and other areas of his body.
According to medical records, Bell suffered injuries, including a broken orbital plate, according to the district attorney.
A SPD officer punched the passenger, Robinson, multiple times through the open truck window, while Robinson's hands were being held by other officers. SPD officers then took Robinson to the ground, where one officer apparently struck him in the face with a flashlight, despite Robinson’s hands being behind his back, the district attorney said.
Robinson’s nose was broken in several places. The Caddo deputy noted that Robinson was compliant during the police encounter and offered no resistance. The Caddo deputy’s body and dash camera video confirmed his assessment, Stewart said in a news release.
SPD officers reported that they recovered items thrown from the vehicle: very small amounts of ecstasy, cocaine and a stolen gun that was found the next day along the route of the chase.
The trial is expected to last into next week, with the exception of Friday, when court notes indicate the trial will be recessed.
Additionally on Tuesday, Isenhour’s attorney, Lee Harville, said on May 4 he was provided with transcripts of grand jury testimony of the government’s expert witness, Sgt. Briana Rivera. She said Isenhour’s punches and kicks while trying to detain “C.B.” were not justified uses of force.
Harville said the government should be stopped from offering any testimony or evidence to prove those kicks deprived “C.B.” of a “right secured by the Constitution of laws of the United States.”