SHREVEPORT, La. – Testimony is underway in the trial of two men accused in the death of a Shreveport police officer.
A jury was seated and sworn in Thursday morning in the second-degree murder trials of Trevion Anderson, 29, and Glenn Frierson, 41. Both are also accused of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in the Jan. 9, 2019 shooting death of Officer Chateri Payne.
A third defendant, Lawrence Pierre II, 24, pleaded guilty Monday before trial proceedings got underway. He was immediately sentenced to mandatory life in prison.
Pierre was also served with subpoenas to testify against Anderson and Frierson.
In opening statements to the jury, Assistant District Attorney Brittany Green said the three men had a plot and plan to kill Payne. The plan, she said, was Anderson’s idea.
Anderson and Payne lived together and had a daughter. But Payne had decided to leave him and was planning a move to an apartment.
She was shot multiple times, including a fatal shot to the head, as she stepped out of her Midway Avenue home headed to work on the Police Department’s night shift.
In previous court filings, police identified Anderson as the triggerman. Also in the documents, Pierre admitted to detectives he was present when Payne was shot then hid the murder weapon. He later led police to it. And he implicated Frierson, whom he said went with him to the crime scene.
Payne was on the phone with her grandmother when she was shot. She testified that Anderson got on the phone and told her what happened.
Anderson’s attorney, John Bokenfohr, and Mary Harried, who is representing Frierson, told jurors their clients are innocent of the charges.