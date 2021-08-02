BENTON, La. – The trial of a former Bossier Parish school teacher accused of sexually assaulting students at Benton Elementary School begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Bossier District Court.
Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Aubrey Norcross, 50, who faces charges of first-degree rape, video voyeurism of child under 17, eight counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Norcross is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 5-year-old boy in October 2018; inappropriate touching of others between August 2016 and October 2018; inappropriate behavior involving watching a video; and recording one child with an electronic device.
Boys and girls ages 11 and younger were involved, authorities said.
And all but one of the alleged incidents happened at Benton Elementary; the other were at Norcross’ house, where he did private tutoring of archery outside school hours, according to authorities.
Norcross' attorney, Angela Waltman, on July 21 asked for a continuance, saying her client is in pain and not able to assist with his trial.
According to Waltman, Norcross has been treated for throat cancer since his incarceration. And he’s scheduled to undergo additional medical appointments and diagnostic testing this week because of a lesion on his lung that was detected on a recent checkup. Norcross has had other court dates postponed because of his health.
The court record reflects at least 42 people were summoned to court as witnesses.
The district attorney’s office was still preparing for the trial late last week with the request for the addition of special jury instructions and a motion related to the testimony of a doctor filed into the court record.