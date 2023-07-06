MANSFIELD, La. - The defense called two witnesses Wednesday morning in the sentencing phase of the Brian Horn murder trial — his brother, Kevin Horn and his mother, Debra Abshire.
Kevin Horn testified about his and Brian’s upbringing and the abuse in their home. He testified his brother has to suffer the consequences for what he has done.
Abshire took responsibility for not being the mother both of her boys needed. She blamed her sexual abuse by a stepfather at a young age for not knowing how to be a mother.
There was a time she and her former husband engaged in a swingers lifestyle and sold drugs from their home.
Both boys had a troubled life and eventually were emancipated.
Brian Horn was sexually abused during a three-year stay in a juvenile prison, Abshire said. He also was convicted afterwards of two sexual offenses involving underage girls, making him a registered sex offender. Abshire blamed the young girls in both situations for lying.
Abshire doesn’t believe Brian Horn killed Justin Bloxom intentionally. She tearfully asked the jury to spare his life.
The defense is expected to call one more expert witness before the decision whether Horn should be sentenced to death or spend life in prison is given to the jury to decide.
The jury convicted Brian Horn Tuesday of first-degree murder.
Justin, a North DeSoto Elementary School student, died of asphyxiation on the side of U.S. Highway 171 in Stonewall. Horn killed him after running out of gas in his green Action Taxi cab.
Horn enticed Justin by portraying himself as a young girl in text messages. He made arrangements to pick up Justin from the house of a friend on Douglas Lane where he had spent the night.
Justin’s body was found several hours after he was reported missing. It was in a shallow slough of water across the fence line where Red Bluff Road intersects with Highway 171.
This is Horn’s second trial, although that’s not been discussed in the court proceedings. The trial, which got underway June 19 with jury selection in Leesville, is being treated as Horn’s first trial.
He was convicted in 2014 for the same crime; however, a ruling by the Louisiana Supreme Court vacated the conviction and sentence.